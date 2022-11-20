© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
As Heard on NPR

5 killed and 18 wounded in a nightclub shooting in Colorado

By Don Clyde
Published November 20, 2022 at 1:41 AM AKST

Updated November 20, 2022 at 5:52 AM ET

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., police said Sunday morning.

Police received a phone call at about 11:57 p.m. that there was an "active shooting" at a local club called Club Q, public information officer Lt. Pamela Castro told media early Sunday morning.

"Numerous officers and medical immediately responded to the area and officers immediately made entry," Castro said.

Castro said "they did locate one individual who turned out to be the suspect,"and added that there is an investigation in "the very initial stages."

In a statement on Facebook, Club Q said it is "devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

As Heard on NPR
Don Clyde