After Election Day, here's where things stand
As predicted, Election Day has kicked off the next phase of this Election Season — with multiple close races in the House yet to be decided and control of the Senate potentially not known for about a month with a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia.
Follow election results for House, Senate, governors and other races here.
Here's where things stand, by the numbers (as of Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. ET):
The Senate: Republicans 48, Democrats 46, Independents 2, Uncalled 4
For control of the Senate, Democrats are +1 with their flip of the Pennsylvania Senate race. That means Republicans need to pick up two of the three undecided competitive races to take control of the Senate.
What's left:
The House: Republicans 207, Democrats 183, Uncalled 45
For control of the House, either party needs to reach 218 seats. Republicans need to win 11 more for control, or 24% of the remaining uncalled seats. When all is said and done, Republicans will need a net gain of 5 seats to take control. They are still on a path to do that, but with a likely smaller majority than they were anticipating.
The math:
Republicans have flipped 13 and are leading in 4 others for a total of 17.
Democrats have flipped 5 and are leading in 5 others for a total of 10.
NOTE: Please keep in mind that these numbers are fluid and will change as vote continues to roll in.
Democrats have an outside shot at holding the House at this point, but would have to see a shift in some races where Republicans are leading, but haven't yet been called.
