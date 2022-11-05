Singer and rapper Aaron Carter dies at 34

The singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34, his representative confirmed to NPR.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Saturday that police were investigating the suspicious death at Carter's home in Lancaster, Calif.

Carter's fiancée, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy as the family grieves.

"We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," Martin said in a statement Saturday. "Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

Carter had his first hit when he was just 9 years old, a cover of The Jets' 1980s hit "Crush on You."

Carter's 2000 album, Aaron's Party (Come Get It), sold 3 million copies and produced hit singles including the title song and "I Want Candy." His videos received regular airplay on Disney and Nickelodeon.

The Florida native went on to tour with his older brother Nick Carter's band, the Backstreet Boys, release four studio albums and appear on Dancing with the Stars.

His life was also riddled with controversy. Carter was arrested multiple times on drug-related charges, aired his family feuds on social media and accused his siblings of sexually abusing him.

Material from The Associated Press was included in this report.

