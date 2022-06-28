The Supreme Court has delayed creating a majority Black voting district in Louisiana

The U.S. Supreme Court has put a temporary hold on a lower court's order for the creation of a second majority Black congressional district in Louisiana.

The order by the high court, released Tuesday, comes after the lower court found that a newly drawn map of voting districts for Louisiana's six seats in the U.S. House of Representatives violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting the votes of Black voters.

The justices have paused the drawing of a new voting district until the high court rules next term in a separate but related redistricting case about Alabama's new congressional map.

