View reactions to the Roe v. Wade decision across the U.S.

Updated June 24, 2022 at 5:37 PM ET

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion that was guaranteed nearly 50 years ago by the decision in

Roe v. Wade.

The ruling inwas released Friday morning. The justices, voting 6-3 along ideological lines, sided with the Mississippi abortion law that was in question.

Reactions were mixed across the country, with anti-abortion-rights supporters celebrating what they view as a victory, and abortion-rights activists expressing their frustration over the decision. Here are some of the scenes from D.C., and across the country.

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / Dee Dwyer for NPR Pro-life protesters celebrate in D.C. following the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images Abortion rights activists Carrie McDonald (L) and Soraya Bata react to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling which overturns Roe v. Wade.

/ Tyrone Turner for NPR / Tyrone Turner for NPR Anti-abortion activists say a prayer before the supreme court decision.

/ Tyrone Turner for NPR / Tyrone Turner for NPR An abortion rights activist outside the Supreme Court in D.C.

/ Tyrone Turner for NPR / Tyrone Turner for NPR Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R–Ga.) at the Supreme Court.

/ Tyrone Turner for NPR / Tyrone Turner for NPR Civil rights lawyer Elizabeth White screams "no justice, no peace."

/ Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images / Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images Anti-abortion campaigners outside the Supreme Court in D.C. on June 24.

/ Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Brandon Bell/Getty Images Demonstrators protest in front of the Supreme Court moments before the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling on June 24, in D.C.

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / Dee Dwyer for NPR A pro-choice demonstrator outside the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks to abortion rights activists following the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, in D.C. on June 24.

/ Tyrone Turner for NPR / Tyrone Turner for NPR Anti-abortion rights activists celebrate on June 24.

/ Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images / Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images Tifanny Burks holds Novah Smith (2) during a protest organized by Florida Planned Parenthood after the 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in Miami, Fla., on June 24.

/ Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio / Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio Linda Raymond, 64, kisses her husband Chuck Raymond, 64, both of Ellisville, while celebrating the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri.

/ Robin Lubbock/WBUR / Robin Lubbock/WBUR Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks with reporters in front of the Massachusetts State House following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.