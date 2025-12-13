Police respond to active shooting at Brown University, campus officials say

Police are responding to an active shooting at Brown University in Providence, R.I., campus officials said Saturday.

The university said on X it's coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies to search for a suspect.

The university issued an alert Saturday afternoon that the shooter was spotted near the Barus and Holley building, which houses the School of Engineering and Physics Department. The Providence Police Department said on X people should exercise caution and avoid the area until further notice.

"Continue to shelter in place. Remain away from Barus & Holley area. Police do not have a suspect in custody and continue to search for suspect(s). Brown coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies on site," the university said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

