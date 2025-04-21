Catholics across the U.S. grieve, pray and reflect on the pope's legacy

In New York City, mourners gathered at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Monday to honor the life and legacy Pope Francis.

"He's definitely the pope of the people, made you feel like you were one," Kim Campise told the Gothamist.

In Pennsylvania, Bishop David Zubik of the Diocese of Pittsburgh called on more than 600,000 members of the Pittsburgh Diocese to pray for the late pontiff's soul.

Reflecting on his encounters with Pope Francis, Zubik said he was struck by "not just the dignity of the pope's office but the warmth of his heart. His attention to each person, his gentle spirit and his genuine kindness left a lasting impression," member station WESA reported.

In Boston, Archbishop Richard G. Henning remembered the pope as someone who "continuously called us to deeper faith and to a more generous participation in the boundless compassion of God."

Pope Francis worked closely with Henning's predecessor, Cardinal Sean O'Malley, to shape the church's response to the clergy sexual abuse scandal, WBUR reported.

"He has challenged us to turn away from selfish impulses and towards communion with others and respect for God's creation," Henning added.

Out West in Colorado, mourners grieved not only the passing of a spiritual guide but for a leader who was deeply engaged with the world's most urgent issues.

"He understood that climate change, poverty, migration, racism — it's all connected," Ruth Roland, director of mission advancement at Bennett Hill Monastery in Colorado Springs, told CPR.

Roland added, "He called us to a deeper understanding of why people are fleeing, what racism does to our humanity, and our ability to share that humanity."

