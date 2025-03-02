GOP congressman Lawler says "only winner" in tense Trump-Zelenskyy summit was Putin

Republican congressman Mike Lawler has called the tense Oval Office meeting between President Trump, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vice President Vance on Friday a "missed opportunity for both the United States and Ukraine," voicing guarded criticism of the American side's conduct in the diplomatic talks.

Representative Lawler of New York — who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee — said the meeting had been "extremely frustrating for everyone," and added that "the only winner... was Vladimir Putin, because this deal did not happen".

Speaking on NPR's Weekend Edition, Lawler also used different language about the origins of the war than President Trump, who has previously accused Ukraine of starting the conflict. "Vladimir Putin alone is responsible for [the war] with his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," Lawler said. "He has committed numerous war crime atrocities throughout this conflict."

Like Trump and Vance, Lawler said it was time for a "negotiated settlement," and tried to explain the US side's attempts to sign a mineral deal with Ukraine. "I think what President Trump is trying to do is get Vladimir Putin to the table for a negotiation in order to have the strongest possible hand in that negotiation... the objective is to have an economic cooperation agreement with Ukraine and the United States, which will strengthen that ability to negotiate," Lawler said.

Brittainy Newman / FR171797 AP / FR171797 AP Rep. Mike Lawler debates against Mondaire Jones during the Congressional District 17 election hosted by News 12 and moderated by Reporter Tara Rosenblum on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Yonkers, N.Y.

Lawler said that the more investment guarantees Ukraine had from America, the easier it would be to institute security guarantees in the future. "By having that level of U.S. investment and engagement, when there is a final agreement, it's going to be a lot harder for Vladimir Putin to renege on it and invade Ukraine again with U.S. investment on the ground," he said.

Lawler said he had not faced any blowback for voicing his criticism of the talks. The congressman called for both sides both sides to get back to the table for negotiations. "Foreign policy, unfortunately, can be messy and oftentimes there are disagreements behind closed doors" he added. "This is unfortunate that it spilled out into the general public in the manner that it did."

Copyright 2025 NPR