At least 9 people died when a bridge collapsed in Brazil

By The Associated Press
Published December 27, 2024 at 11:15 AM AKST
The Juscelino Kubitschek Bridge, which collapsed into the Tocantins River in Estreito, Maranhao state, Brazil, is shown on Tuesday. Several cars and trucks crossing the bridge when it collapsed on Sunday fell into the river, killing nine people. Others are still missing.
Marinho Drones
/
AP
SAO PAULO — A woman's body has been found after a bridge linking two northern states in Brazil collapsed, bringing the death toll so far to nine.

Brazil's navy said on Friday that the body was found 3.7 miles from the Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira Bridge. Another eight people remain unaccounted for.

Several cars and trucks plunged into the Tocantins River after a section of the bridge crumbled on Sunday.

Police operating on the border of the northern states of Maranhao and Tocantins said four trucks, two cars and two motorcycles entered the river.

The 1,748-foot-long bridge between the cities of Estreito and Aguiarnopolis was built in the 1960s. It is about 800 miles north of the capital, Brasilia.

