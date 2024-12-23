Bill Clinton, who is being treated for the flu, is out of the hospital

Updated December 24, 2024 at 12:49 PM ET

WASHINGTON — Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Washington hospital on Tuesday and will be home for Christmas after he was admitted the day before with a fever.

Clinton is being treated for the flu, Angel Urena, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, said in a statement about his release.

"He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received," Urena said.

"He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all," Urena said.

The 78-year-old Democrat was hospitalized on Monday afternoon for testing and observation.

Clinton served two terms as president from January 1993 until January 2001. He addressed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this summer, and campaigned in the fall for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the election to Republican Donald Trump in November.

Copyright 2024 NPR