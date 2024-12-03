South Korea's lawmakers vote to lift the president's martial law declaration

Updated December 03, 2024 at 12:51 PM ET

Lawmakers in South Korea voted to lift a controversial martial law declared Tuesday by President Yoon Suk Yeol, reversing a dramatic decision that shook the nation.

Late Tuesday night, in a surprise TV address, Yoon declared an "emergency martial law" and accused the opposition of paralyzing the government with anti-state activities. He said the move was needed to protect the country. Yoon accused the left-leaning opposition of being sympathetic with North Korea and vowed to "eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order."

Ahn Young-joon / AP / AP People watch a TV screen at a bus terminal in Seoul on Tuesday night showing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's briefing.

Opposition leaders immediately denounced the martial law declaration as unconstitutional. Lawmakers quickly arrived at the National Assembly, the country's parliament, to reverse the president's decree as scores of protesters and lawmakers' aides attempted to block soldiers' entry into the main building.

One hundred-ninety members of the National Assembly joined the vote, and all of them voted to lift the martial law declaration. South Korea's constitution says the president should comply with the decision by a majority of the parliament.

Outside the National Assembly main gate, a large crowd cheered as news of the reversal spread. Some shouted: "Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol." Others called on Yoon to admit defeat and void his martial law declaration.

It was the first time a South Korean president had declared martial law since 1980. Under Yoon's declaration, all political activities would have been banned, and all media and publications would have come under strict state control.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said Biden administration officials were following events closely and "with grave concern."

Anthony Wallace / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People gesture as they gather outside the National Assembly in Seoul on December 4, 2024, after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law.

"We stand by Korea in their time of uncertainty," he said. The U.S., he said, expected any political disputes to be resolved "peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law."

Yoon, a conservative former chief prosecutor, took office in 2022 and faces a parliament dominated by the liberal opposition Democratic Party. His martial law decision took place as his conservative-leaning People Power Party and the opposition have been locked in an impasse over next year's national budget.

