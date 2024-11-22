Judge indefinitely postpones sentencing in Trump's hush money case

New York Judge Juan Merchan has indefinitely adjourned President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money criminal case.

The filing to indefinitely adjourn next week's sentencing date comes several days after both lawyers agreed that a stay would help sort out unprecedented legal questions. Trump's lawyers have long prepared to dismiss the case, arguing that evidence used in the case should not have been introduced and the incoming president cannot be prosecuted. Prosecutors have also prepared to fight the dismissal.

In May, a jury convicted Trump of 34 felony counts of falsified business records. It was the first time a former or sitting U.S. president was convicted of criminal charges. The jurors said they unanimously agreed that Trump falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

