Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine energy, killing at least seven

Updated November 17, 2024 at 05:13 AM ET

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia on Sunday launched a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine, described by officials as the largest in recent months, targeting energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

The attack came as fears are mounting about Moscow's intentions to devastate Ukraine's power generation capacity ahead of the winter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had launched a total of 120 missiles and 90 drones in a large-scale attack across Ukraine. Various types of drones were deployed, he said, including Iranian-made Shaheds, as well as cruise, ballistic and aircraft-launched ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian defenses shot down 144 out of a total of 210 air targets, Ukraine's air force reported later on Sunday.

"The enemy's target was our energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is damage to objects from hits and falling debris. In Mykolaiv, as a result of a drone attack, two people were killed and six others were injured, including two children," Zelenskyy said.

Two more people were killed in the Odesa region, where the attack damaged energy infrastructure and disrupted power and water supplies, said local Gov. Oleh Kiper. Both victims were employees of Ukraine's state-owned power grid operator, Ukrenergo, the company said hours later.

The combined drone and missile attack was the most powerful in three months, according to the head of Kyiv's City Military Administration, Serhii Popko.

One person was injured after the roof of a five-story residential building caught fire in Kyiv's historic center, according to Popko.

A thermal power plant operated by private energy company DTEK was "seriously damaged," the company said.

Russian strikes have hammered Ukraine's power infrastructure since Moscow's all-out invasion of its neighbor in February 2022, prompting repeated emergency power shutdowns and nationwide rolling blackouts. Ukrainian officials have routinely urged Western allies to bolster the country's air defenses to counter assaults and allow for repairs.

Explosions were heard across Ukraine on Sunday, including in the capital, Kyiv, the key southern port of Odesa, as well as the country's west and central regions, according to local reports.

The operational command of Poland's armed forces wrote on X that Polish and allied aircraft, including fighter jets, have been mobilized in Polish airspace because of the "massive" Russian attack on neighboring Ukraine. The steps were aimed to provide safety in Poland's border areas, it said.

Russia's Defense Ministry on Sunday acknowledged carrying out a "mass" missile and drone attack on "critical energy infrastructure" in Ukraine, but claimed all targeted facilities were tied to Kyiv's military industry.

Although Ukraine's nuclear plants were not directly impacted, several electrical substations on which they depend suffered further damage, the U.N.'s nuclear energy watchdog said in a statement Sunday. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, only two of Ukraine's nine operational reactors continue to generate power at full capacity.

Ukrainian drones strike Russia

A local journalist died Sunday as Ukrainian drones struck Russia's embattled Kursk region, its Gov. Aleksei Smirnov reported.

Moscow's forces have for months strained to dislodge Ukrainian troops from the southern province after a bold incursion in August that constituted the largest attack on Russia since World War II and saw battle-hardened Ukrainian units swiftly take hundreds of square miles (kilometers) of territory.

In Russia's Belgorod province, near Ukraine, a man died on the spot after a Ukrainian drone dropped explosives on his car, local Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

