Scientific American editor resigns after comments about Trump supporters went viral

Laura Helmuth, the chief editor of Scientific American magazine, announced her resignation on Friday after comments she made disparaging supporters of President-elect Donald Trump gained attention in conservative circles.

In a post on the social media platform Bluesky, Helmuth wrote , "I've decided to leave Scientific American after an exciting 4.5 years as editor in chief. She added, "I'm going to take some time to think about what comes next (and go birdwatching)."

In subsequent messages on Bluesky, which were later deleted, Helmuth referred to some of Trump's supporters as "the meanest, dumbest, most bigoted" individuals celebrating his election night victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

She also expressed regret to younger voters, stating that her generation is "so full of f****** fascists."

Helmuth later apologized for her remarks, writing: "These posts, which I have deleted, do not reflect my beliefs; they were a mistaken expression of shock and confusion about the election results."

Helmuth's comments and resignation come in the wake of a highly contentious election season, during which media organizations and their reporters struggled with how to address Trump and his allies concerning conspiracy theories, their plans to consolidate power to the White House, and threats to their perceived enemies.

For only the second time in its nearly 180 years, Scientific American endorsed Kamala Harris, describing Trump as a threat to public safety who "rejects evidence, preferring instead nonsensical conspiracy fantasies."

In an emailed statement to NPR, Kimberly Lau, president of Scientific American, confirmed Helmuth's resignation, stating, "Laura Helmuth has decided to move on from her position as editor in chief. We thank Laura for her four years leading Scientific American, during which time the magazine won major science communication awards and established a reimagined digital newsroom. We wish her well in the future."

Conservatives on X, the social media platform where Helmuth's comments gained traction, celebrated her departure as the downfall of another "woke" crusader.



