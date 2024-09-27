Q&A: Nevada Sen. Cortez Masto on teaming up with VP Harris as attorneys general

Vice President Kamala Harris frequently talks about her time as a prosecutor – and how that experience has prepared her for the White House.

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto told Morning Edition why Harris emphasizes that experience. The two served as attorneys general in neighboring states for five years and worked together on several issues.

They helped secure part of a national $25 billion settlement from mortgage lenders accused of foreclosure abuses. Cortez Masto credits Harris with helping smaller states get more money in the settlement.

And despite Nevada not being a border state, the two worked together to address drug and human trafficking, as well as money laundering, with Harris facilitating talks between U.S. and Mexican officials to tackle these issues.

“I think people are seeing that now at a national level, as she really gets around the country, including in Nevada, talking about why, as the President of the United States, she will continue to fight for our working families and our businesses,” Cortez Masto said.

Cortez Masto, the granddaughter of a Mexican immigrant, made history in 2016 as the first—and so far, only—Latina senator, defeating GOP Rep. Joe Heck. She won reelection in 2022 by defeating Republican Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Cortez Masto calls herself a confidant of Harris. The two became senators in 2017. Cortez Masto was involved in the vetting for Harris' running mate, and her knowledge of swing-state Nevada could benefit Harris' campaign.

She spoke to Morning Edition as part of our “We, The Voters” series about working with Harris as attorneys general, the VP vetting process and what Nevadans expect from a new administration, regardless of the election outcome.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

A Martinez: Is there any particular skill set from an attorney general that makes it applicable to being a commander in chief?

Cortez Masto: During that debate, it was very clear. I think she has the ability to talk to the American people. And what she told them is, “Listen, I'm going to show you. I'm telling you why this former president is a danger to the country and our national security, because he can be easily manipulated by foreign dictators.” And then she proceeded to show how he could be easily manipulated. She has the ability to not only fight for the issues that matter to really families now, and she understands them, and she has, she has that background and upbringing to understand it. But then she can put it in terms of “here's what I'm going to do for you, and here's what the solutions that I'm fighting for you,” because that's what she has been doing her entire career.

Martinez: So, Senator, when you were watching the debate, you're watching it as a lawyer to see how another lawyer sets up their case.

Cortez Masto: I think any attorney or any profession you are, you look through the lens of your profession, there's no doubt about it. But for me, I just know the work that she has done, being a neighbor of hers, right? Nevada and California have so much in common. We share Lake Tahoe. I've had the ability to work with her around protecting not only Lake Tahoe, but the environment around Lake Tahoe, and then to address the wildfires and the drought that we're seeing. So she knows so much of the Western issues, and has been a part of finding solutions for those issues, not just as an attorney general, but as a sitting senator and as vice president.

Martinez: You both became U.S. senators the same year, 2017. Is it fair to say that you're friends or at least confidants in some way?

That is fair to say, yes.

Martinez: And how has your relationship grown over the years?

Cortez Masto: Here for me is what is important, and Kamala knows that I will always be honest with her, that she can trust me in conversations that we have. I will always be honest with her. I think also in this presidential year, it is important for her, as she talks to voters across the country, that she reaches out to folks that she knows, you know, in various states to say “what is happening in your state? What do I need to be aware of that I'm not?” And then, as she gets into those states, I see her talking to constituents.

Martinez: You mentioned how she knows, or you said she knows that you'll always be honest with her. You were on the vice presidential vetting team for the Harris campaign. Take us through how Tim Walz became the pick.

Cortez Masto: This was a decision that Kamala made. Don't let anybody tell you differently. This was her decision. But as the vetting group that was part of this. It was important for us to go through the strengths of the different individuals that were being vetted, as well as those, maybe those areas where there are challenges, and talk to those individuals. And that's what we did. There was a small group of us, and we were able to talk to some of the leaders in the Democratic Party who were up for the vice president position. And at the end of the day, I will tell you, there was no bad pick that she could have made amongst those candidates, quite frankly, and for me, it was now that Tim Walz is absolutely the pick for vice president. He's genuine. He's authentic. You see that in him. He comes into any state and he can connect with anyone, and he did that in Las Vegas at their last swing state rally. Las Vegas was one of the places, and the room was packed. The stadium was packed, and he came in and connected with everyone there.

Martinez: When you were contributing to this process, were you thinking about Nevada or trying to think of the country or the campaign? It's funny. I think when someone is asked to be part of this, like, where exactly are they thinking about? What would be the best choice?

Cortez Masto: Nevada is a swing state, so if, and I tell people, if you can come into Nevada and you can connect with all of our voters, because we are so diverse, we represent a microcosm of the rest of the country, if you can connect with everybody there as a swing state, you're going to be on your way to making that connection across the country.

Martinez: Regardless of who's the next president, what's the most important thing that Nevada needs from a new administration?

Cortez Masto: Nevadans want a candidate that cares about the issues that they do, from lowering costs and making housing more affordable to standing up for our rights and our freedoms and ensuring that we're focused on keeping our community safe.

Martinez: If say, Harris wins, considering you two are friends, what kind of Cabinet position might be compelling enough for you to consider joining her?

Cortez Masto: I will tell you this. I just got reelected to represent the state that I absolutely love. I'm a third generation Nevadan, and my goal is to stay there and continue to represent the people of my state. I am humbled and honored every day to be able to represent them here in Washington. And when I get home, I get around the state and talk to people, no matter where they live, what community. My goal is to continue to represent them. I truly believe that, as you're representing people in any district, you gotta get out and talk to everybody, and – whether they voted for me or not – I represent them.

The audio version of this story was produced by Chad Campbell and edited by Alice Woelfle. The digital version was edited by Obed Manuel.

Copyright 2024 NPR