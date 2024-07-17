Kai Trump, the former president's 17-year-old granddaughter, will speak at the RNC tonight

For more updates from the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, head to the NPR Network's live updates page.

Former President Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, announced on social media that she’d be addressing the convention Wednesday evening.

"I am honored to be speaking at the RNC at 9 pm (CDT)," she said in a post on Instagram. Kai, is expected to take the RNC stage tonight along with her father Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle (Donald Jr.'s fiancée.)

Kai is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

An avid golfer, Kai Trump recently posted a photo on Instagram of her standing beside her grandfather after winning a tournament at the Trump International Palm Beach golf course.

She also offered words of support for Trump in a post after the assassination attempt against him on Saturday. Alongside a photo of a bloodied Trump raising his fist in the air moments after the shooting, she wrote: “We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!”

Trump family members at the RNC this year

So far, three of Trump's five children — Donald Jr., Tiffany and Eric — have been seen at the 2024 Republican National Convention. And Eric’s wife, Lara (who is also the co-chair of the RNC this year,) gave the keynote speech Tuesday night. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Don Jr.'s fiancée, is expected to speak tonight and Kai's mom Vanessa Trump has been seen in at the RNC Wednesday supporting her daughter.

Ivanka and Jared Kushner

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have yet to make an appearance at the RNC this year, despite them both serving as senior advisers during Trump’s presidency.

Ivanka’s absence may be due to a statement she released on social media in 2022 that explained how she would be taking a step back from politics to focus on her family.

“I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she said on Instagram Stories. “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

Melania and Barron

Trump has been married to his wife Melania since 2005. She has also been absent from her husband’s current presidential campaign. Her office did release a statement in May, a day after her son Barron's name appeared on a list of Florida delegates, that he would not be a delegate after all due to “prior commitments”. Barron was seen in Miami last week at a campaign rally for his father.

When asked about Ivanka and Melania in an interview with CBS earlier today, Eric said they "will be coming in." One possibility is for when Trump formally accepts the GOP nomination on Thursday night.

