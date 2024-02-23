© 2024 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

We fell down internet rabbit holes creating this week's quiz. You should join us

By Holly J. Morris
Published February 23, 2024 at 1:00 AM AKST
Make new friends, don't keep the old, one is silver and the other gold.
Chip Somodevilla, Michael Loccisano
/
Getty Images
Make new friends, don't keep the old, one is silver and the other gold.

This week, the quiz gods bestowed upon us topics that led to several rewarding internet rabbit holes.

Trump's golden sneakers turned up a rich history of political footwear debacles. We learned about ring kissing, presidential auctions and reality shows set on other planets. A wrenchingly disturbing Ray Bradbury short story even made a cameo!

And we discovered that Peanuts specials continued into the 1990s and 21st century with such non-classics as You're in the Super Bowl, Charlie Brown and Lucy Must Be Traded, Charlie Brown. Who knew?

Join us on our weekly news excursion and strange detours, and maybe you'll get that 11/11 you've yearned for.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

As Heard on NPR
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.