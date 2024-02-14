1 dead, at least 21 injured in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally

Updated February 14, 2024 at 8:59 PM ET

One person was killed and up to 21 others were injured after shots were fired Wednesday afternoon outside Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., at the conclusion of a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, officials said.

Kansas City radio station KKFI confirmed that one of its disc jockeys, a mother of two named Lisa Lopez, died in the violence that followed the parade.

"It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family," the station said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

"This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community," the statement added.

Police haven't confirmed this death and number of victims from this shooting is still evolving as law enforcement continues their investigation.

Officers took three individuals into custody, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said during the day's second news conference, updating the previous tally of two suspects brought in.

One suspect was captured after a foot chase with officers, she said.

"I'm angry at what happened today," Graves said earlier in the evening. "The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."

"This is not Kansas City," she added at the end of the news conference.

Graves said a motive for the shooting is still unclear. At least one firearm has been recovered, she added.

It's unclear yet how many fans were attendance, but NPR member station KCUR said that during last year's victory parade close to 1 million flooded downtown for the rally.

In preparation for the expected crowd size, 800 law enforcement officers were on scene for the parade, Graves said. The heavy police presence helped in getting fans to safety once the shooting began and in administering life-saving aid to gunshot victims, she said.

The shooting started right after the parade rally ended and came from the west of Union Station, Graves said. Videos captured of the scene and shared on social media show crowds of people running away from Union Station as officers rushed in.

Many families were in attendance

KCUR reportedthat Children's Mercy Hospital received 12 patients from the rally, 11 of them children and nine of those with gunshot wounds. Fire Chief Ross Grundyson couldn't immediately confirm the ages of the victims. But doctors and administrators at Children's Mercy confirmed at a press conference that they treated the children. Their ages ranged from 6 to 15.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said during Wednesday's press conference that he had debated bringing his own child to the celebration. He was at the parade along with his wife and mother, he said.

"I, like many others, ran for safety," when the shooting began, Lucas said.

In a message directed at the city's residents, the mayor said he is angry adding that he's "heartbroken."

"This is a day that a lot of people look forward to, something they remember for a lifetime. What they shouldn't have to remember is the threat of gun violence marring a day like this, injuring them and their families," he said.

Other dignitaries were at the victory rally as well.

Reed Hoffmann / AP / AP Kansas City Chiefs fans gather at Union Station for a Super Bowl victory rally in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson as well as Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly were in attendance at the parade when shots were heard.

"State law enforcement personnel are assisting local authorities in response efforts. As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims," Gov. Parson said on X, formerly Twitter.

Kelly said she was evacuated from the scene and "out of harm's way."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who just hours before was riding triumphantly through the city, also took to social media following news of the tragedy. He posted,"Praying for Kansas City..."

Mayor Lucas said the Chiefs have been in contact with officials and shared that the team's players, coaches and staff were all accounted for and safe.

The day started off celebratory with thousands of fans draped in the team's colors of red, white and black as members of the team rode a bus through the city's downtown.

The parade was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time with a rally to start at Union Station right after the parade ended, around 12:45 p.m.

Police issued reports of shots fired at around 2:30 p.m. CST.

This tragedy comes after Kansas City suffered a record year in homicides in 2023, according to KCUR. Last year, 185 homicides were recorded — the most in its history and surpassing the previous record set in 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Follow live coverage from member station KCUR.

