House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib for Israel-Hamas war comments

Updated November 7, 2023 at 10:41 PM ET

The House voted 234-188 to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., over her remarks related to Israel and Palestinians. Twenty two Democrats joined Republicans in voting to formally rebuke Tlaib for her comments.

The measure, which accuses Tlaib of "promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel," is the second attempt to formally punish Tlaib over her comments about the war.

Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, has made several controversial comments about the war. She has defended her comments and says she is simply availing herself of freedom of speech.

Censure is a symbolic move where the member who has been censured is called to the House floor as the Speaker of the House reads the text of the measure.

Members from both parties have criticized her comments, but most Democrats say they do not support censure as a response.

Among the comments in question is a post on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, where Tlaib shared a video featuring a Palestinian slogan that has been called antisemitic.

From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

"When you can call for the annihilation of a country and its people if that isn't censure — what is?" McCormick asked.

Tlaib responded to allegations that she shared a slogan calling for violence against Israel, saying on the House floor that she was calling for a cease-fire.

"My grandmother like all Palestinians just wants to live her life with freedom and human dignity we all deserve," she said.

The House rejected an earlier censure measure filed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., because 23 of her Republican colleagues voted against it. Many said they disagreed with Greene's language accusing Tlaib of leading an insurrection, words which were not included in McCormick's resolution.

