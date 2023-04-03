Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin gets ousted by conservatives in a tight election

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin narrowly lost a bid to stay in power on Sunday as her party fell came up less than percentage point short in a national election.

The center-right National Coalition Party (NCP) headed by Petteri Orpo eked out a victory with 20.8% of the vote. The Finns, the country's right-wing populist party, won 20.1% of the vote. And Marin's party, the center-left Social Democrats, garnered just 19.9%.

With such closely split results, the NCP will look to assemble a coalition government, which will likely take weeks of political maneuvering. More than 2,400 candidates across 22 parties ran for a seat in Finland's parliament, according to a tally by the Associated Press.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

