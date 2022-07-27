Biden tests negative for COVID

President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 and will discontinue his isolation, according to a letter from his physician. The White House announced that Biden will deliver remarks in the Rose Garden at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor says that Biden has taken two antigen tests, one on Tuesday evening and another on Wednesday morning, and that both were negative. He remains fever-free and has not used Tylenol in the last 36 hours, and as he said on Tuesday, the president's symptoms "are almost completely resolved."

Back to the Oval.



Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support. pic.twitter.com/Cfzn1zAKJF — President Biden (@POTUS) July 27, 2022

Biden will also wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days when he is around others. His remarks will be outside. O'Connor also says Biden will "increase his testing cadence" due to the risk of a rebound of his COVID infection as some patients treated with Paxlovid have experienced. The president completed his five-day course of that treatment on Monday evening. The letter did not specify how frequently Biden would be tested.

The president, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, first tested positive on July 21. He has isolated at the White House since, appearing virtually for meetings and briefings.

