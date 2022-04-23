© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
As Heard on NPR

Orrin Hatch, longtime Republican Utah U.S. senator, dies at 88

By NPR Staff
Published April 23, 2022 at 5:10 PM AKDT
Then Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, is seen at a news conference with Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in 2018. A longtime senator known for working across party lines, Hatch died Saturday at age 88.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Then Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, is seen at a news conference with Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in 2018. A longtime senator known for working across party lines, Hatch died Saturday at age 88.

Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, died Saturday in Salt Lake City at the age of 88, a statement from his foundation said.

Hatch, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1977 to 2019, was the longest-serving senator in Utah's history, and was president pro tempore of the Senate.

He was surrounded by family at the time of his death, the statement said.

Hatch is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

As Heard on NPR
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff