Dick Cavett Relives His Rock Era

By Robert Siegel
Published August 18, 2005 at 8:00 PM AKDT

Robert Siegel talks with Dick Cavett about the release of The Dick Cavett Show: Rock Icons, a DVD compilation of performances and interviews with music legends.

Cavett's late-night show, launched on ABC in 1969, showcased a who's who of musicians of the day: Janis Joplin, Mick Jagger, Stevie Wonder, Jefferson Airplane, Sly and the Family Stone, and David Bowie.

The DVDs were released by Shout Factory this week.

