Bringing the Lost World of Dinosaurs to Life

In Manhattan, a lost world is taking shape in a huge workshop at the American Museum of Natural History. Exhibitors say it will be the most up-to-date dinosaur show ever.

Writers, artists and scientists are working together to bring to life a painstakingly realistic recreation of the plants, insects and, of course, dinosaurs that roamed the earth during the Mesozoic Era.

As part of a Morning Edition series on the intersection of art and science, NPR's Christopher Joyce reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.