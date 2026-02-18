Tuluksak man charged with murder after shooting at fish camp

A Tuluksak man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead from an apparent shotgun wound at a fish camp near the community.

According to charging documents, 42-year-old Jonathan Owens allegedly shot 54-year-old Nelson Hawk at some point in the early morning hours of Feb. 15 at a cabin owned by Owens.

Alaska State Troopers said that they found Hawk’s body lying in the snow a short distance from the cabin on Feb. 15. Inside the cabin, they said that they found blood on multiple surfaces. The following day, troopers said that they returned to Tuluksak to arrest Owens.

Owens has also been charged with two counts of felony assault and one count of tampering with evidence for allegedly hiding the shotgun and removing a shell casing from the scene.

Owens is currently being held in Bethel at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center. A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for Feb. 27 in Bethel court.