30 day emergency closure enacted on Y-K Delta migratory bird hunt

Migratory bird harvest has been closed for 30 days on the Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) Delta. The spring hunt of any waterfowl except scoters will be closed beginning May 30 at 12:01 a.m. through midnight on June 29. Scoter harvest will be closed between June 4 and July 4.

The emergency closure is positioned during the initiation of the migratory bird nesting season and was a collaborative decision involving field biologists and the Association of Village Council Presidents Waterfowl Conservation Committee.

Other bird hunting closures remain in effect. Black Brant harvest is closed through July 14. Egg collecting and harvesting of Emperor geese remains closed for the entirety of the 2025 migratory bird hunting season.