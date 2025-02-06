Coast Guard responds to medical emergency aboard cargo ship near Unalaska

The U.S. Coast Guard removed a crewmember from a Norwegian cargo vessel roughly 240 nautical miles southwest of Unalaska Wednesday.

A rescue coordination center in Norway contacted the Coast Guard around 7 p.m. Tuesday, requesting a medical evacuation of a sick crewmember on board the Fermita.

According to Coast Guard Petty Officer Cameron Snell, the patient showed signs of a stroke.

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was sent Wednesday morning to hoist the crewmember from the 653-foot vessel. An HC-140 Hercules airplane crew assisted the helicopter team, providing communication during the mission. Snell said they sent the rescue crew “as soon as it was operationally feasible.”

The patient was taken to Cold Bay, where they were transferred to Anchorage on a LifeMed flight for further medical attention.

