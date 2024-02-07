Fire breaks out at small Peter Pan facility in Sand Point

A fire broke out at Sand Point’s Peter Pan Seafood Co. facility Wednesday morning.

Edith Mejia, the office manager and a dispatcher for the small Aleutian town’s police department, said the fire likely started between 7 and 8 a.m.

Courtesy of Patrick James

“The town smells like burning plastic – it's really bad outside,” she said. “You can smell it from here, and I'm really far away from them.”

Mejia said the smell of burning plastic is coming from fishing gear, like nets and line that are kept at Peter Pan’s building. The facility is not a fish processing plant, but a stock room and bookkeeping space. Employees range from two to four, seasonally.

Both the warehouse and nearby stock room were involved in the fire, according to a press release from Peter Pan. The company said there were no injuries.

“We have staff on the ground in Sand Point and teams en route from King Cove to continue assessing the situation and gathering information on the incident,” the statement read.

Courtesy of Patrick James

The fire department, Emergency Medical Services, public safety and TDX Power Group – a rural utility provider on the island – all responded to the incident and were on scene this morning, according to Mejia. She said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a breaking story. KUCB will share more information as it becomes available.