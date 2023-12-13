The Delta Championship Series is back and kicks off Dec. 16

It’s December, which means the temperatures are dropping, the snow is piling up, and the Kuskokwim River is freezing down. It also means that it’s sled dog racing season.

Registration is live on the Kuskokwim 300 website for the first race of the year, the 2023-24 Season Opener. It’ll start at 11 a.m. on Dec. 16. According to the website, the current plan is for the race to follow the Atmautluak trail from Bethel and back for a 32-mile sprint.

There is an eight-dog limit for the event. All racers must be current members of the K300 Race Committee. Membership costs $100 and covers entry for all races this season, except the Kuskokwim 300.

The Season Opener is the first race of the second Annual Delta Championship Series, a set of five races held throughout the mushing season. The second race in the series will be the Holiday Classic, tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23.