Lancer Smith Tournament draws over a thousand wrestlers to the Menard Center

Bethel Regional High School traveled to Wasilla to compete in the Lancer Smith Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Nov. 17 and 18. Only four of the boys competed in the varsity division, and seven wrestlers competed in the junior varsity division. Senior Paul Dyment placed fourth at 135 pounds, and senior Ellis Johnson placed third at 160 pounds.

According to Head Coach Darren Lieb, the Lancer Smith Memorial tournament is considered the toughest high school tournament of the season because of the amount of teams and talent that compete from all over the state.

As for the Lady Warriors, the team placed ninth out of the 37 teams in Wasilla. Senior Jordan Klejka placed sixth at 120 pounds. Her current record is 29 wins and 9 losses for the season. Senior Isabel Lieb remains undefeated for the year with 29 wins. She took first place at 132 pounds. And freshman Riley Boney placed fourth, improving her record to 23 wins nine losses in the 138 pound weight class.

Both teams will have Thanksgiving weekend off. Up next for the Warriors is the Grace Christian Grizzly Shakedown Tournament in Anchorage.