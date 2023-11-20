Mountain Village man sentenced for 2018 murder

A Mountain Village man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a man while burglarizing his home.

Twenty-one-year-old Raymond Landlord pleaded guilty to second degree murder in May 2023, but the incident occurred in 2018 when he was 16 years old.

At the time, court documents stated that Landlord left school early and broke into an unoccupied home in Mountain Village.

He stole $300 and four handguns from the home. During the break-in, 18-year-old Coy Bryan came home and noticed the burglary. According to court documents, Landlord shot at the door next to Bryan with one of the stolen guns. Bryan attempted to flee out the front door, but was shot. According to Landlord’s confession to Alaska State Troopers, he shot Bryan another time in the head before leaving the home with the stolen items.

During the sentencing hearing in Bethel Superior Court on Nov. 16, Judge Nathaniel Peters heard from Coy’s father, James Bryan, who talked about how the loss of his son has affected the family. His wife, Eunice Bryan, asked Landlord to ask forgiveness from God. Landlord apologized to the Bryan family.

Peters suspended 20 years of the 50-year sentence. Landlord will serve 30 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation.