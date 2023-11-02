Warrior wrestlers compete in two separate tournaments

Bethel Regional High School wrestlers traveled separately to compete in two different tournaments on Oct. 27 and 28.

Eight Lady Warrior varsity wrestlers went to Anchorage to compete in the annual Monster Bash Tournament.

1 of 5 — Isabel Lieb - 1st place - 2023 Monster Bash_page-0001.jpg Isabel Lieb takes first place in the 132 pound weight class at the 2023 Monster Bash. The senior stays undefeated for the season at 20-0. Darren Lieb / Bethel Regional High School 2 of 5 — Jordan Klejka 1st Place - 2023 Monster Bash_page-0001.jpg Jordan Klejka got her first high school tournament win by pinning McKinley Reid of South Anchorage High School. The 120 pound senior’s record is currently 19-3. Darren Lieb / Bethel Regional High School 3 of 5 — Kayleigh Bell 2nd Place - 2023 Monster Bash_page-0001.jpg Freshman Kayleigh Bell placed second at the 114 pound weight class. Darren Lieb / Bethel Regional High School 4 of 5 — Michelle Kilanak 3rd Place - 2023 Monster Bash-page-001.jpg Michelle Kilanak placed third at 100 pounds. Darren Lieb / Bethel Regional High School 5 of 5 — Riley Boney 3rd Place - 2023 Monster Bash-page-001.jpg Freshman Riley Boney placed third at 138 pounds. Darren Lieb / Bethel Regional High School

A pair of freshman made it to the podium. Kayleigh Bell placed second at 114 pounds, and Riley Boney placed third at 138 pounds. Michelle Kilanak also placed third at 100 pounds.

Jordan Klejka got her first high school tournament win by pinning McKinley Reid of South Anchorage High School. The 120 pound senior’s record is currently 19-3.

In the 132 pound weight class, Isabel Lieb took first place. The senior stays undefeated for the season at 20-0.

As far as the boys wrestling team, they traveled to Nikiski High School to compete in the Top Dog Invite. As a team, the Warriors placed seventh.

Alvino Vasquez placed second in the 119 pounds weight class. Ellis Johnson placed third at 160 pounds, while Jacob Carmichael placed fourth at 215 pounds.

Currently, Carmichael is 13-5 on the season and Johnson is 14-5.

1 of 6 — IMG_0798.jpeg Junior Landon Burke working towards pinning his opponent at the 2023 Top Dog Invite Tournament. Martin Smith / BRHS 2 of 6 — IMG_0803.jpeg Sophomore Gunnar Vasquez placed ninth at the 2023 Top Dog Invite. Martin Smith / BRHS 3 of 6 — IMG_0805.jpeg Madden Cockroft is a senior and 152 pound weight class wrestler. Martin Smith / BRHS 4 of 6 — IMG_0806.jpeg Junior Alvino Vasquez finished second at 119 pounds. Martin Smith / BRHS 5 of 6 — IMG_0801.jpeg Sophomore Jacob Carmichael pinned his opponent from Kodiak at the 2023 Top Dog Invite. Martin Smith / BRHS 6 of 6 — IMG_0810.jpeg Aidan Crow is a freshman and wrestles at 103 pounds. Martin Smith / BRHS

The next opportunity for both Warrior teams to compete will be at the Mountain City Christian Academy tournament, which starts Nov. 3. Most, if not all, of the top Division II wrestlers from the state will compete in that tournament.