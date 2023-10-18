Bethel City Council members vote for new mayor and vice mayor

Bethel City Council held a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 16 to elect a mayor and vice-mayor by secret ballot.

Bethel City Clerk Lori Strickler had the results. “Mark Springer was elected mayor. This is his second term as mayor, and the mayor's [and vice mayor's] term is one year on council, and the vice mayor is Sophie Swope. This is her first term as a vice mayor” Strickler said.

During the meeting, council members were also appointed to various committees and boards per municipal code.

Mary “Beth” Hessler is the Council Representative for the Planning Commission and Rose "Sugar" Henderson is now the Council Representative for the Port Commission. Patrick Snow is the Council Representative for the Finance Committee. As far as the Public Safety and Transportation Commission, the Council Representative is Mikayla Miller. Mayor Springer is the representative for Yuut Elitnaurviat and the Public Works Committee.

Vice-Mayor Swope is on the Community Parks and Recreation Committee. And the Community Action Grant Committee representative is Council Member Teresa Keller.

The first city council meeting for the new council is next Tuesday, Oct. 24. The information and agenda packet is available on the city website.

