Boating fatality in Bethel

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published October 11, 2023 at 8:59 AM AKDT
There is a search going on along the Kuskokwim River after a boat capsized. Alaska State Troopers received a report at around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 that a boat with three people in it had capsized on the river near Bethel.

According to a trooper dispatch, one person was rescued from the river and one person was found dead. Troopers said that the third person is still missing and are contacting families.

There are several agencies helping with the search. Alaska State Troopers, Bethel Search and Rescue, and the Alaska National Guard are assisting, according to the report. Troopers say that the search is continuing.

Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
