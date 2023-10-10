© 2023 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska State Troopers report fatal boat accident in Napakiak

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published October 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM AKDT
Elyssa Loughlin

A Napakiak woman has died after a boat she was on sank.

Alaska State Troopers said that they got a report at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, that two people on a boat coming from Napakiak were overdue.

According to the report, a search was launched and a village police officer found the boat submerged downriver. Marcella Jimmie, 44, was found dead and a man was found on the riverbank wet and hypothermic.

Troopers said that they’ve notified the next of kin and are still investigating.

Alaska State News
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
See stories by Francisco Martínezcuello