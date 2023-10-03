Shishaldin ashfall threatens Unalaska

A volcanic eruption on Unimak Island has triggered an air quality advisory in Unalaska, the first time Unalaska has been affected by Mount Shishaldin’s summertime eruptions.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation issued the advisory Tuesday saying winds are pushing ash plumes southwest from the volcano on Unimak Island.

Officials suggest people with respiratory conditions be aware of the potential of ashfall in their area, and to use caution if it’s observed.

The advisory will end at 11 p.m. on Oct. 3, but could be extended at 10 p.m. For up-to-date information, visit the Alaska Volcano Observatory.