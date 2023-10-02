Bethel Regional High School hosts regional cross-country meet at the sandpit in Bethel

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the Bethel Regional High School (BRHS) Warriors hosted the 3A Big West Regional and the Lower Kuskokwim Regional cross-country meet at the sandpit in Bethel. The BRHS girls and boys teams both took first place, which qualifies them to compete at the state meet in Palmer on Saturday, Oct. 7.

KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello attended the race and has this audio postcard.

3A Big West Regional Race At The Pit On Saturday, Sept 30 cross country teams from across the Arctic and Western Alaska traveled to Bethel to compete in the last competition of the regular season. Listen • 5:41