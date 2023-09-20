Listen to the 2023 Bethel City Council Candidates Forum

The candidates running for the 2023 Bethel City Council are Henry S. Batchelor Jr., Mary "Beth" Hessler, Teresa Keller, John Lloyd, Mikayla Miller, Mark Springer, Danny Suiter, and Nick Watson.

During the live event, candidates responded to questions from journalists from KYUK and The Delta Discovery. They also responded to questions from each other about issues important to Bethel. The Bethel municipal election is Oct. 3. Early voting has already begun.

