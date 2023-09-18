© 2023 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Shishaldin returns to 'pre-eruptive levels'

KDLG 670AM | By Theo Greenly
Published September 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM AKDT
An aero
David Fee
/
Alaska Volcano Observatory
Shishaldin is the highest peak in the Aleutian chain, rising 9,373 feet, and is located near the center of Unimak Island, about 20 miles from the small fishing community of False Pass.

Mount Shishaldin has simmered down after a Friday eruption sent an ash cloud across the eastern Aleutians, prompting the Alaska Volcano Observatory to raise the aviation color code to red.

This was the stratovolcano’s latest eruption in a summer of increased activity.

The observatory said things slowed down quickly after Friday’s eruption and activity has returned to pre-eruptive levels.

Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
