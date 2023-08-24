Alaska State Troopers say that a man was shot and killed in Alakanuk on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

According to an Alaska State Trooper report , Kobe Cook entered a home in Alakanuk and started fighting an adult male. Josiah Chikigak, who is 19, was also in the home and shot Cook multiple times.

Cook was taken to the village clinic where he later died, according to the report. Troopers from Emmonak responded to Alakanuk, arrested Chikigak, and charged him with murder.

Chikigak is currently being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel. Cook’s body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage.