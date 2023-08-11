Listen: Kimberly Fitka O'Domin ceremony and family reflection

Kimberly Fitka O’Domin was reported missing on June 15 and later found dead on June 27. On Aug. 9, her body was flown from Anchorage to her home in the Yukon village of Marshall. Over 50 of her family and friends and community members gathered in her home when her remains arrived in the village. They held a Russian Orthodox Molieben and Panikhida service. After the ceremony, Elizabeth and David Fitka, Traci Fitka, and Jack George reflected on her life. The funeral is scheduled for Aug. 11.

KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello attended the ceremony in Marshall and has this audio postcard.