© 2023 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska State News

Former Akiachak school teacher found guilty of sexually abusing minors

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published August 5, 2023 at 6:16 PM AKDT
Francisco Martínezcuello
Nora Guinn Justice Complex

It took 12 jurors two and a half hours of deliberation to find John Mark Hammonds guilty of all 15 felony counts of sexual abuse and assault on a minor.

Ten of the 12 jury members were Alaska Native, three of them lived outside the city of Bethel, and there was just one woman.

After the state showed 92 exhibits and called 31 witnesses, including each of his victims, his ex-wife, and one of their children, Hammonds’ defense called just one witness.

As Judge Terrence Haas read the verdict, Hammonds was expressionless.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024.

Alaska State News
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
See stories by Francisco Martínezcuello