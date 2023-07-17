© 2023 KDLG
Alaska State News

Benjamin Anderson-Agimuk sentenced to 36-year imprisonment

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published July 17, 2023 at 5:12 PM AKDT
Ben Anderson-Agimuk, age 25, was selected to chair House District 38's local Democratic Party on Tuesday.
Christine Trudeau
/
KYUK
Benjamin Anderson-Agimuk, age 25 at the time of the photo.

A former legislative aide from Bethel was sentenced to 36 years in jail on Thursday, July 13 inside the Nora Guinn Justice Complex.

Thirty-year-old Benjamin Anderson-Agimuk pled guilty to one felony count of sexually assaulting a minor on Jan. 12, 2023. The victim he sexually assaulted was under 11 at the time.

After he is released from prison, Anderson-Agimuk will be on probation for 15 years and will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years. He will also not be allowed to have any contact with any minors younger than 16.

Anderson-Agimuk was a legislative aide for former state House Rep. Zach Fansler. Fansler was accused of assault and resigned his office. Anderson-Agimuk then worked for Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky until 2018.

Alaska State News
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
