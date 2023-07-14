Nearly two years after his arrest, the trial of a former Akiachak teacher is set to begin

Jury selection will begin on Monday, July 17 in the case against John Mark Hammonds, a former Akiachak sixth-grade teacher. Once the jury is empaneled and sworn in, the trial is expected to last up to three weeks.

Hammonds was a sixth-grade teacher who worked in the Yupiit School district for four years until his arrest in late 2021. He is facing 15 felony counts of sexual abuse and assault on a minor and one misdemeanor. If convicted, Hammonds faces up to 99 years imprisonment per felony count.