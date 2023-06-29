© 2023 KDLG
Alaska State News

Bethel Fire Department responds to house fire in the Kasayuli Subdivision

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published June 29, 2023 at 9:52 AM AKDT
Debris from a house fire in Kasayuli subdivision in Bethel, Alaska on June 28, 2023.
Josiah Swope
/
KYUK
Debris from a house fire in the Kasayuli Subdivision in Bethel, Alaska on June 28, 2023.

There was a fire in the Kasayuli Subdivision early on Wednesday, June 28. There were no reported injuries, but animals died.

According to the Bethel Fire Department press release, at approximately 2:00 a.m., one Class-A Fire Engine with two firefighters responded to a house fire in Kasayuli Subdivision. When they arrived they observed a two-story, wood framed, single family residence which was fully engulfed in flames.

All family members were able to escape and there were no reported injuries, however a dog and multiple chickens perished, according to the press release. Firefighters deployed hose lines to attack the fire and protect exposures, and called for additional personnel, apparatus, and water trucks to respond to the scene. Additional personnel responded with a ladder truck, an ambulance, and multiple City of Bethel water trucks. The fire was brought under control just before 5:00 a.m. and extinguished shortly after. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Alaska Certified Fire Inspector Lt. Warren at 907-543-2131 or send an email to fire@cityofbethel.net.

The Bethel Fire Department would like to remind the community to have a home fire escape plan and to practice it frequently.

Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
See stories by Francisco Martínezcuello