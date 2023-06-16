Washington man arrested on charges of drug trafficking on way to Aleutians
A man was arrested Tuesday on charges of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine to Sand Point in the Eastern Aleutians.
The Alaska State Troopers arrested Christopher Mitchell, a 36-year-old Washington resident, for an outstanding warrant as he was traveling to Sand Point, at which time they say they found nearly $100,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Troopers seized 40.2 grams of fentanyl and 8.2 grams of methamphetamine, which have a combined street value of about $93,000.
Troopers estimate the fentanyl was enough for about 20,000 fatal doses.
Mitchell was charged with two counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance and one count of promoting contraband.