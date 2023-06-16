© 2023 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Alaska State News

Washington man arrested on charges of drug trafficking on way to Aleutians

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published June 16, 2023 at 12:21 PM AKDT
Troopers arrested a Washington man on charges of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine to Sand Point.
Alaska State Troopers
Troopers arrested a Washington man on charges of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine to Sand Point.

A man was arrested Tuesday on charges of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine to Sand Point in the Eastern Aleutians.

The Alaska State Troopers arrested Christopher Mitchell, a 36-year-old Washington resident, for an outstanding warrant as he was traveling to Sand Point, at which time they say they found nearly $100,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Troopers seized 40.2 grams of fentanyl and 8.2 grams of methamphetamine, which have a combined street value of about $93,000.

Troopers estimate the fentanyl was enough for about 20,000 fatal doses.

Mitchell was charged with two counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance and one count of promoting contraband.

Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
