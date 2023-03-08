Tustumena to make six Aleutian chain runs this summer

The Alaska Marine Highway System released its summer sailing schedule Tuesday, and Unalaska will receive similar service as last year.

The M/V Tustumena is the only state ferry serving the Aleutian chain, and it will make six calls in Unalaska this summer — roughly once per month from May through September.

The Tustumena sailed the chain about twice a month in the years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, when the marine highway system reduced services to approximately one sailing per month.

The 59-year-old ship offered even fewer sailings last year due to repairs. The vessel is scheduled to be replaced by 2027 , a $200 million undertaking.

The Tustumena serves the Aleutian communities of Unalaska/Dutch Harbor, Akutan, Sand Point, King Cove, Cold Bay, and False Pass, as well as the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak on its way to Homer.