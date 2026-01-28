© 2026 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Threats against politicians increase

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 28, 2026 at 8:16 AM AKST

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown liquid at a town hall event in Minneapolis, one day after Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost was assaulted in Utah. Threats against members of Congress have increased in recent years, according to data from the U.S. Capitol police.

We talk with NBC News reporter Raquel Coronell Uribe about the attack on Rep. Omar and the growing threat against members of Congress.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom