How fans in Seattle are reacting to Seahawks win ahead of Super Bowl matchup with Patriots
This year’s Super Bowl matchup is set after two different but equally nail-biting AFC and NFC championship games.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Seattle Seahawks beat writer John Boyle about what the mood was like in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle’s big win, as well as his thoughts on a repeat matchup with the New England Patriots.
