Arrests in the NBA, fallout after federal indictments revealed
It’s the first weekend of the NBA season and a cloud is hanging over the league.
On Thursday, Hall of Fame Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant and 11-year player Damon Jones were arrested in connection with a federal investigation into illegal sports betting and rigged poker games.
NBA analyst Rachel Nichols joins Here & Now to discuss the broader implications of this scandal on the league.
